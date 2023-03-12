Summit Financial LLC Takes Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 54.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $70.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.98.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

