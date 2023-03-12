Summit Financial LLC Takes Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 111.1% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 40.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.8 %

CCI opened at $126.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.03. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.