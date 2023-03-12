Summit Financial LLC Invests $299,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,601 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $234,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,583,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,315 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in Autodesk by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 5,615 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,313,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,717 shares of company stock worth $746,462. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $194.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.78. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.