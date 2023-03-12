Summit Financial LLC Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,166,000 after purchasing an additional 747,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS opened at $57.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.43. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

