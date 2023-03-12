Summit Financial LLC Has $422,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.3 %

MO stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.31.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

