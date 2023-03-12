Summit Financial LLC Boosts Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 44.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 3.1 %

PENN opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $45.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.22.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

See Also

