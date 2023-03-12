Summit Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Summit Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Summit Financial Group has a payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Summit Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SMMF traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $22.89. 39,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,969. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $292.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Transactions at Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 30.08%. Analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,960.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 405,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,343,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,960.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,343,943.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $105,097.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 409,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,711.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,880 shares of company stock worth $204,239. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Summit Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMF. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

About Summit Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

