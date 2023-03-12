Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Stock Position Increased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 68,654 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 75,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 14,437 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 62,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 857,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SMFG opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $9.18.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

