Strauss Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGLJF) Short Interest Update

Strauss Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGLJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Strauss Group Stock Performance

SGLJF stock remained flat at $28.93 during trading on Friday. Strauss Group has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Get Strauss Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays downgraded Strauss Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Strauss Group Company Profile

Strauss Group Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a variety of branded food and beverage products. It operates the following operating segment: Health and Wellness; Fun and Indulgence; Israel Coffee; International Coffee; International Dips and Spreads; Water; and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strauss Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strauss Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.