Stratis Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $68.38 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00002218 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.51 or 0.07282928 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00071293 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00026849 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00054355 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000278 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00023248 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 146,982,519 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.