Stratis Market Capitalization Achieves $68.63 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $68.63 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,480.67 or 0.07176883 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00070516 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00026604 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00053670 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000314 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022893 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 146,963,007 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

