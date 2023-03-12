StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

Shares of TRT stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.