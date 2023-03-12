Stifel Nicolaus Trims Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Target Price to C$25.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TCNNF. Wedbush initiated coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCNNF opened at $6.03 on Thursday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

