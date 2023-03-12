Stifel Nicolaus Trims Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Target Price to C$1.80

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at C$1.33 on Thursday. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.82 and a 1 year high of C$2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of C$465.35 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Pine Cliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

