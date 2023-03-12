Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSGS. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of CSGS opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $66.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in CSG Systems International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in CSG Systems International by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in CSG Systems International by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

