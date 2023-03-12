Stifel Nicolaus Boosts MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $82.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.91.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average of $62.49.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $2,808,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,731,882.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,278 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $438,518.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at $679,989.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 40,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $2,808,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,731,882.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,410 shares of company stock worth $14,558,329. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

