State Street Corp Trims Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,730,059 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 405,300 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,472,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. Public Investment Fund grew its position in Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,947,841,000 after buying an additional 1,801,844 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,208,000 after buying an additional 1,177,415 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 159.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $182,629,000 after buying an additional 923,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,398,216,000 after buying an additional 415,212 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Electronic Arts by 209.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,842 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,005,000 after buying an additional 362,954 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $185,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,424.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,881 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $109.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.92 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.61.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

