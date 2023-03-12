State Street Corp Sells 9,688 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,612,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.64% of IQVIA worth $1,560,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.27.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $197.26 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $254.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

