State Street Corp Purchases 1,616,513 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,704,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616,513 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 6.61% of Baker Hughes worth $1,398,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 96.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,882,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,660,000 after buying an additional 18,629,874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,877,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836,906 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 214.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,398,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456,576 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 443.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,931,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838,736 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $29.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.12. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -126.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

