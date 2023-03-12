State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,863,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,535 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.32% of Entergy worth $1,294,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,491,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,464,558,000 after acquiring an additional 246,924 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,058 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Entergy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,568,000 after buying an additional 424,672 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Entergy by 18.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,111,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,810,000 after buying an additional 330,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Entergy by 27.0% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,081,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,485,000 after buying an additional 442,399 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $100.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.83 and its 200 day moving average is $109.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Bank of America lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.47.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Stories

