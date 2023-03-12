State Street Corp Has $1.85 Billion Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

State Street Corp increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,357 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.07% of General Motors worth $1,854,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 1,537.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $36.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

