State Street Corp Has $1.52 Billion Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,723,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.82% of Prudential Financial worth $1,520,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $88.52 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $122.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.25 and its 200-day moving average is $99.49.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,531 shares of company stock worth $1,767,734. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

