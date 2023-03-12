State Street Corp Grows Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,493,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.65% of FedEx worth $1,420,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,796,508,000 after purchasing an additional 220,183 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $201.19 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.02.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays set a $240.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

