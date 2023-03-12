State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.10% of Amphenol worth $1,638,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Amphenol by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $76.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

