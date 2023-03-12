State Street Corp Acquires 73,495 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,152,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 73,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,598,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,028,133.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.31.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $135.72 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

