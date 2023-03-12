State Street Corp Acquires 368,768 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,594,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 368,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 6.33% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $1,776,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEG opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average of $60.43. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 110.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

