Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 146,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 133,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,376 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 61.9% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 98,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 37,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,314,000 after acquiring an additional 474,537 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 24.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 144,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 28,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

NYSE:STWD opened at $18.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.57. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

