Stargate Finance (STG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $84.19 Million

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Stargate Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00003066 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. Stargate Finance has a market cap of $84.19 million and approximately $46.39 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STG is the native token of Stargate, a decentralized platform that offers seamless cross-chain liquidity transfer. It is designed to solve the bridging trilemma, offering instant guaranteed finality, native assets, and unified liquidity. STG has a finite supply of 1 billion tokens, with an initial allocation of 17.50% each for core contributors and investors and 65.00% for the community. The aSTG and veSTG tokens are variants of the STG token.”

