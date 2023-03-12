Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,712 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

SBUX opened at $99.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

