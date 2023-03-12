Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.00

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.00 and traded as high as $33.00. Standard AVB Financial shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 18,900 shares traded.
Standard AVB Financial Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00.
Standard AVB Financial Company Profile
Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank PaSB that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Standard AVB Financial (STND)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Standard AVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard AVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.