Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Short Interest Down 53.2% in February

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the February 13th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Springwater Special Situations

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Springwater Special Situations by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 769,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Springwater Special Situations by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Springwater Special Situations by 172.3% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 22,667 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Springwater Special Situations by 307.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 179,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 135,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the fourth quarter valued at $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Springwater Special Situations Stock Down 0.8 %

SWSS traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.27. 4,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,151. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. Springwater Special Situations has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

Springwater Special Situations Company Profile

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

