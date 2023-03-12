Spell Token (SPELL) Hits Market Capitalization of $69.14 Million

Spell Token (SPELL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, Spell Token has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Spell Token has a market cap of $69.14 million and $9.05 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spell Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Spell Token

Spell Token was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.

With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

