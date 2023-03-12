SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

KRE stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $73.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

