SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,352 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 95.9% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 219,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 107,608 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,039,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

SPYG stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,027,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,553. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.84.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.