SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Purchased by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,861 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 497,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 23,592 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $601,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

SPAB traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.39. 3,287,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826,356. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.36.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.