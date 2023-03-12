Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 67,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

PFF opened at $31.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.48. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $36.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

