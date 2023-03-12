Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $1.41 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,267 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 887,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 488,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.47 and its 200-day moving average is $64.12. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $75.51.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.