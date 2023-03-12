Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 59,818 Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 59,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBTP. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 309.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000.

Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67.

