Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 59,818 Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 59,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBTP. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 309.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000.
Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.