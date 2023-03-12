Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 40,654 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.39.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

