Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 10,825 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 157,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,726 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 277,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,131,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SJM opened at $147.88 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $163.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

