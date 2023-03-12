Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $184,773,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,249,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,495,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,679,000 after purchasing an additional 238,115 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,269,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,056,000 after purchasing an additional 475,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 314.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,081,000 after acquiring an additional 954,100 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SQM opened at $78.98 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $68.22 and a one year high of $115.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

