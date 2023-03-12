Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBRGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $40.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $53.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

