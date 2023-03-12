Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $1.52 Million in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.27% of ProShares Short Russell2000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 4.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period.

Shares of RWM opened at $24.52 on Friday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $27.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

