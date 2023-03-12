Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 595.3% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,523,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,717 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 340.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,445,000 after purchasing an additional 924,195 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after purchasing an additional 759,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,920,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 672,041 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEI opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

