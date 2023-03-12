Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 18,866 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $75.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

