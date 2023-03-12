Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 42.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after buying an additional 87,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Perrigo by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,743,000 after acquiring an additional 110,217 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Perrigo by 8.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 463,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Perrigo by 128.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 45,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,328,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,968,000 after acquiring an additional 215,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insider Activity

Perrigo Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $166,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,191 shares in the company, valued at $745,451.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $74,947.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at $288,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $166,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,451.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO opened at $35.85 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -113.54%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Further Reading

