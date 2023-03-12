Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Short Interest Update

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Down 2.2 %

Southern States Bancshares stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.92. 13,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,278. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $225.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.03. Southern States Bancshares has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $31.00.

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Southern States Bancshares’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

Institutional Trading of Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Southern States Bancshares by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Southern States Bancshares by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 437.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. 48.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

