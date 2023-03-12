Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Short Interest Update

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Southern States Bancshares Stock Down 2.2 %
Southern States Bancshares stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.92. 13,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,278. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $225.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.03. Southern States Bancshares has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $31.00.
Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Southern States Bancshares’s payout ratio is 11.92%.
Southern States Bancshares Company Profile
Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.
