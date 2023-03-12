Sourceless (STR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $154.78 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $154.78 million and $0.61 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00034519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00035390 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022316 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004714 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00225272 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,592.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00754055 USD and is up 3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

