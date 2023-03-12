SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Short Interest Down 27.3% in February

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,390,000 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 14,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of SOUN stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. 10,675,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,057,403. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.54. SoundHound AI has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $1.60 to $3.20 in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Eric R. Ball acquired 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,334 shares in the company, valued at $100,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,055,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,782.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eric R. Ball bought 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,273 shares of company stock worth $81,275 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cota Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,463,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth $512,000. 8.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.