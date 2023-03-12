SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Short Interest Down 27.3% in February

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,390,000 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 14,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of SOUN stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. 10,675,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,057,403. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.54. SoundHound AI has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.
SOUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $1.60 to $3.20 in a report on Wednesday.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cota Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,463,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth $512,000. 8.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
